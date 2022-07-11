Mossley murder inquiry: Suspect charged after man found dead in home
A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester.
Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier after being charged with the offence.
He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 15 August.
A 31-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 7 July, has been released without charge.
