Manchester bus crash: Woman dies after being hit near shelter
A woman has died and two people have been injured after being hit by a double decker bus.
The vehicle crashed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of Manchester city centre shortly before 21:30 BST on Sunday.
A woman in her 50s has died and another woman, also in her 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A man in his 60s has received treatment for minor injuries.
The bus driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquiries, a force spokesman said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dash or helmet camera footage of the crash, or film in the area in the minutes before, to get in touch.
A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Manchester said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a serious incident at a bus shelter at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester around 9.30pm on Sunday evening.
"Our first thoughts are for those affected by the incident and their families.
"Safety is our absolute priority and we are supporting the investigation into the circumstances involved in any way that we can."