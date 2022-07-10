Manchester double stabbing: Two men seriously hurt
Two men have been seriously injured in a double stabbing in Manchester.
The men, aged 46 and 48, were attacked in Parrs Wood Road, Didsbury, shortly before 15:30 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The pair were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition, the force added.
GMP said no arrests had been made in connection with the stabbings but appealed to anyone with information to contact the force.
