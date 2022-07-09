Wigan street stabbing: Prisoner charged with murder
- Published
A prisoner has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with stab wounds in the street.
Thomas Williamson, 30, died on Charles Street in Tyldesley, Wigan early on 25 September 2021.
An 18-year-old man, of HMP Forest Bank in Salford, has been charged and is due before Wigan Magistrates Court on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, have previously been charged with Mr Williamson's murder.
