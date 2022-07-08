Wigan deaths: Absconded double killer moved to secure jail
A double killer has been transferred to a higher security jail after absconding from an open prison for a second time.
Darren Pilkington, 39, of Wigan, walked out of HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in May but was found in Horwich days later.
He has been sentenced to an additional six months, moved to a Category B prison and is now ineligible for a lower category institution.
Pilkington is one of a few people in the UK to have been convicted of two unrelated manslaughters.
In 2001, he and his brother were jailed for killing Paul Akister outside a pub in Hindley town centre.
He was sentenced to four years in a Young Offender Institution.
In February 2006, he was found guilty of the manslaughter of 19-year-old Carly Fairhurst.
Miss Fairhurst, Pilkington's girlfriend at the time, died after suffering fatal injuries from falling down the stairs after he had lashed out at her following an argument, the court heard.
Breached licence
Pilkington was given an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum of three years.
Annual assessments were then carried out and Miss Fairhurst's parents were asked to submit victim impact statements.
After ten years in prison, Pilkington was released on licence but he has frequently breached the terms.
Pilkington had disappeared from his cell one night during his first sentence and on 25 May, when a roll call was taken at Category D prison, HMP Kirkham, his absence was noted.
He was arrested in Horwich three days later.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed Pilkington is now ineligible to return to lower category institutions after absconding twice.
He was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to 26 weeks and made to pay a £128 victim surcharge.