Hundreds of expectant parents to feature in light installation
Hundreds of expectant parents are being invited to take part in a public artwork which will be beamed into the night sky.
First Breath will celebrate babies' births in January 2023 outside The Factory arts venue when it opens in Manchester.
Lights will gently pulse to mark each day's births in Manchester and Salford.
Artist Luke Jerram, who was also behind a planet Earth sculpture, said he was inspired by his own daughter's birth.
The project will be delivered by the Manchester International Festival (MIF), which is due to run The Factory.
'New generation'
Mr Jerram said his daughter Maya was born in 2006 so it had "taken 16 years to be able to realise this artwork".
He added: "I'm really looking forward to meeting many of the expectant families involved with this project, and helping them celebrate this shared milestone in their lives."
The 7,000-capacity arts venue, which will provide a permanent home for the festival, aims to "transform Manchester's cultural output and standing", MIF said.
The Factory's Artistic Director John McGrath said: "As we welcome hundreds of newborns into the world through Luke's light sculpture, we will also be breathing life into our new building and, we hope, setting in motion a fruitful life-long relationship with a new generation."
The light installation will shine every day of January 2023.
