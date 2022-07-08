Fundraising football fan who ran to 92 football grounds honoured
A fundraising football fan who ran to all 92 league grounds in England and Wales has been honoured.
Nathan Richardson turned to running in 2019 in a bid to improve his mental health following the death of two relatives.
The AFC Rochdale fan went on to raise £9,000 for The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity and MIND, running the equivalent of 95 marathons.
Mr Richardson, of Sale, has now been presented with a British Citizen Award.
Jo Delbridge, from the awards' sponsor Specsavers, said: "Overhauling your lifestyle and throwing yourself into a new fitness regime to improve your own physical and mental health is a massive achievement in itself and should be applauded.
"But to do all of that, while raising thousands of pounds for charity, is something else altogether."
Mr Richardson was one of only 25 people to be recognised at the Palace of Westminster for services to healthcare and has received the Medal of Honour.
Speaking at the time of completing the challenge, he said: "I got the idea after speaking to a Burnley fan who was running to all his away games. So I thought I'd run to all the grounds.
"I have done my research and nobody has ever done it. It was amazing and I'm thrilled to have done it."
The award recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities, charities, and individual cause.
In 2019, Mr Richardson started to suffer with poor mental health and was unhappy about his weight.
This was exacerbated by the loss of two family members in the space of a year so he turned to running to escape.