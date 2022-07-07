Manchester Airport passengers hit with long queues after evacuation
Passengers have faced "chaos" with long queues and delays after part of Manchester Airport was evacuated.
People were told to leave Terminal Three by armed police and the fire service at about 06:00 BST on Thursday.
Passenger Luke Thompson said "huge" numbers of people were waiting to be let back in through security.
Police said an alarm was mistakenly activated by a passenger and the airport added that "everyone was back inside" the building.
Travellers have been experiencing disruption due to cancellations and long waits at the airport since March, which the organisation said was down to a lack of staff and a spike in demand.
Luke Thompson, from Warrington, described the scenes on Thursday as "total chaos".
"I was waiting at the front of the security queue when a big loud speaker came on which said an incident had occurred and staff told us to leave," he said.
The 25-year-old, who was due to get on a flight at 07:45, said he and others were waiting outside for an hour.
"Now I am at the back of a huge, huge queue - which is so much longer than before."
Kelsey-Anne Grady, who was booked on a 06:30 flight, said the airport had delayed flights for those stuck at security.
"We made it because we were fast-tracked through," she told the BBC.
Greater Manchester Police said a member of the public activated an alarm by mistake, which led to a routine evacuation.
An airport spokesman said: "There was a brief evacuation in a small part of the terminal building due to one of the red alarm panels being set off.
"Process dictates the area is evacuated but everyone is now already back in," he added.