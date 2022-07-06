Mossley murder inquiry: Man found dead identified
- Published
A man at the centre of a murder investigation has been named by police.
The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was discovered by officers on Sunday at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester.
He is believed to have been deliberately targeted, Greater Manchester Police said.
No arrests have been made so far and detectives from the force have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Mark Davis said: "This was a horrific attack on a man in his home and our thoughts are very much with the family, who are understandably distressed and wanting answers.
"A team of detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible in what we believe at this time to have been a targeted attack.
"A number of lines of enquiry are still being carried out but I would ask anyone with information to come forward."