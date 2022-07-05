Viral video of Oldham street attack prompts policing call
- Published
A video of a gang attacking a man in the street has prompted calls for more visible police in a town after the footage went viral and "outraged" the community.
Hundreds of people have raised concerns about the assault in an alley in Oldham, Greater Manchester.
After the video emerged on Saturday three homes in Oldham were attacked in retaliation, police said.
Three people have since been arrested in connection with the street attack.
The victim was hit, kicked and stripped during the assault off Featherstall Road North on 21 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Three properties in Westwood and Werneth were later targeted by a group of people.
'Horrific experience'
Social media videos, understood to be from the early hours of Sunday morning, show dozens of people in a street, throwing projectiles at a house and smashing windows,
Community leaders, police and councillors attended a public meeting in Anchor Business Park car park, off Featherstall Road, on Sunday.
Councillor Abdul Jabbar said people were "outraged" by the footage, which showed the victim had gone through a "horrific experience".
He said local leaders had asked Greater Manchester Police for more "visual policing" in the area, "especially now".
He continued: "We are doing everything we can to manage the situation."
Greater Manchester Police said officers were following up on a number of lines of enquiry to establish who the offenders are and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Walker said: "I'd like to reassure the public that we believe these incidents to be targeted with no wider risk to the public."