Manchester marathon runners get engaged during Parkrun
- Published
A fitness-loving couple who between them have completed 38 marathons got engaged in the middle of a Parkrun.
Emotional Sacha Fox had to pause her fitness watch when she spotted her partner Tony Coyne getting down on one knee.
Fellow runners cheered as he popped the question during the 5km (three-mile) event at Heaton Park in Manchester.
The pair said they now plan to celebrate by tackling a 100km (62 mile) ultra marathon in Scotland.
Ms Fox, 51, said their wedding may well feature a running theme and she might even consider doing a Parkrun in her dress.
Parkrun is a popular community event run by volunteers at thousands of locations around the world every Saturday morning.
Mr Coyne, 49, had completed a personal best of 19 minutes in Saturday's race before doubling back towards an unsuspecting Ms Fox, who was jogging with a friend.
"I was confused to see him. I was thinking, 'why is is calling me over? I'm in the middle of a run'", Ms Fox said.
"It is engrained in me as a runner to pause your watch, so I did that and then went over to him."
Ms Fox said then all dropped into place when her partner got down on one knee.
Running has been a feature of the couple's romance ever since they met in 2016 when Ms Fox sold a Manchester City football ticket online to her now-fiance.
Ms Fox said: "There he was, running into town to pick up the ticket - so immediately we had City and running in common."
The pair said since Saturday they said they have felt "overwhelmed" but "in a really good way".
Ms Fox continued: "We are going to do St Cuthbert's Way, from Melrose to Lindisfarne in Scotland, next week to celebrate.
"It is not your traditional way, but we just love running."