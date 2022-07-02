Handcuffed man rescued after jumping into Manchester canal
- Published
A man who jumped into a canal while in handcuffs was pulled from the water by police.
The 22-year-old entered the Rochdale canal in central Manchester after he was arrested on Friday at 23:30 BST on suspicion of possessing drugs.
Firefighters and police units were deployed near Canal Street to rescue the suspect.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was further arrested for escaping lawful custody two hours later.
Canal Street, which is known for its bustling nightlife and bars, was cordoned off during the operation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.