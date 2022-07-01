Oldham stabbing: Man who killed estranged wife given life sentence
A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 10 years.
Abid Mahmood, 35, attacked Tamby Dowling in her home in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 8 November 2021.
Police said it was a "horrific example of violence against women".
Mahmood, of Oldham, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and received a hybrid hospital order at Manchester Crown Court.
This means Mahmood will remain in a psychiatric hospital until he is deemed fit to be moved to a prison.
Greater Manchester Police said Mahmood turned up unannounced and forced his way into the home on Water Mill Avenue at about 19:00 BST.
He punched Ms Dowling, before pulling out a large knife and stabbing her eight times as she lay on the floor, the force added.
After the attack, Mahmood, who has a history of mental health issues, handed himself into police with the knife in his waistband.
A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Dowling's cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Mahmood also pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent.
Paying tribute, Ms Dowling's family described her as "outgoing, kind-hearted and generous".
"Her door was always open, her home was filled with visitors, and her kettle was always just boiled," her family added.
"Tamby will leave a huge hole and massive impact on all the family.
"She touched the lives of countless people - the hole she has left will never be filled and our hearts are broken."
Duncan Thorpe, senior investigating officer, said: "We are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls - if anyone thinks they are in danger or at the risk of violence, they should always call the police."