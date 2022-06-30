Rochdale nuclear test veteran demands official recognition
- Published
A man who witnessed "horrific" nuclear testing in the 1950s has vowed to press on with his quest for those who took part to receive formal government recognition.
John Morris, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was 18 when he was sent to Christmas Island.
Now 84, he said people were treated as "guinea pigs" and many had suffered a range of health problems since.
He said all the test veterans should be given medals for their sacrifice.
"I was 18, I was fit as a butcher's dog and I was single - I was ideal for the experiments that were about to take place," he told BBC North West Tonight.
He said he witnessed four nuclear explosions.
The fourth, he said, was the "most frightening and devastating".
Mr Morris said at the time he had been wearing just a pair of shorts, a shirt and sunglasses.
"I saw right through my hands as the light was so intense," he said.
"It was incredible. I had not got a clue what was going on."
He added: "It felt like my blood was boiling. The palm trees - which had been 20 miles away - were scorched.
"I felt I had seen the end of the world. It was horrific."
He said there were 22,000 military personnel exposed to the nuclear tests and he was part of the campaign to honour them with a medal.
Mr Morris said many of his troop died from cancer.
'Proud to serve'
He has also had cancer and lost a son at four months old, which he believes was down to his exposure to radiation.
He said: "I was proud to serve my country. I did my duty."
"All we have ever asked for is recognition. That recognition should be a medal to show what we gave up for this country."
Mr Morris recently met Prime Minister Boris Johnson who gave the campaigners hope that after 60 years they would get recognition.
Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, who is backing the campaign, said: "The UK is currently the only nuclear power who hasn't shown recognition to its nuclear testing veterans, offered any form of compensation or issued a medal.
"That's what needs to happen."
The Ministry of Defence said while it was committed to considering any new evidence, the decision would be taken by an independent committee.
The committee has previously turned down the request three times on the grounds the case did not meet the level of risk and rigour generally required for a medal.