Salford landlord fined £20,000 for renting flats in unsafe house
A landlord who let out flats in an unsafe house which had no power or hot water has been fined £20,000.
Demetirous Georgiou, 64, failed to complete fire safety and gas and electrics works ordered on the Salford property in 2016.
The council said fire doors were not maintained, a fire alarm was faulty and escape routes were blocked by a fridge.
Mr Georgiou had been banned from renting out the house until it was safe but every flat had been let.
The three-storey building on George Street South, Salford had been converted into self-contained apartments, including one without a bathroom, the council said.
A visit by a Salford City Council housing standards in May 2016 had revealed inadequate fire safety and the gas and electricity meters had been bypassed.
Both meters were removed leaving the building without power and hot water.
'Protect lives'
Mr Georgiou had been served with an Emergency Prohibition Order preventing him from letting the flats until the electricity supply was reinstated and proved safe.
He was also ordered to bring fire safety up to standard and was given a suspended Improvement Notice for gas and electric works.
A council check in March 2017 found Mr Georgiou had re-let the flats without carrying out the required work and the tenants were rehomed.
A further inspection in December 2019 revealed the flats had been re-let again without fire safety and improvement works completed, the council said.
Mr Georgiou, of George Street South, Salford was convicted of failing to comply with an Improvement Notice and breaching an Emergency Prohibition Order.
He failed to attend a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case was proved in his absence.
In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay £4,700 in costs and a £181 victim surcharge.
Deputy City Mayor and lead member for housing, Cllr Tracey Kelly said fire safety systems were "there to protect tenants' lives".
"Landlords cannot ignore that and put people at risk," she said.
"We will continue to rigorously inspect private-rented properties to make sure they reach the standards tenants deserve."