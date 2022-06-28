Rochdale grooming gang: Patel criticised over deportation decision
An MP has said he feels "frankly misled" by the Home Secretary after it emerged the ringleader of a grooming gang had avoided being deported.
Abdul Aziz, 51, was among nine gang members jailed in 2012 for a catalogue of child sex offences in Rochdale.
The town's MP Tony Lloyd said he was "astonished" by the news Aziz will not be deported after he renounced his Pakistani citizenship.
The BBC has approached the Home Office for a comment.
Aziz, known as "the Master" by the gang, was originally fighting deportation alongside Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Rauf, 52, who were also jailed in 2012.
An immigration tribunal heard how all three were liable to be deprived of their UK citizenship and deported as they also held Pakistani nationality.
Since being released from jail, the men have fought a long legal battle against deportation, mounting multiple legal challenges and appeals, spanning several years.
But it emerged during the tribunal hearing in London on Monday that Aziz had already been told he will not be stripped of his UK citizenship and deported.
Aziz had renounced his Pakistani citizenship on 13 July, 2018, six years after he was jailed, but just days before the Court of Appeal ruled he could be deprived of his UK citizenship.
Mr Lloyd told BBC North West Tonight: "I am a little bit astonished because I was promised, most recently by the present Home Secretary Priti Patel, that she intended to do everything possible to deport these men."
"She did not tell me that one of these men was already through the system," the Labour MP added.
"I should have known that. I feel let down and frankly misled."
Aziz was jailed for nine years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child by penetrative sex and trafficking for sexual exploitation a 15-year-old girl.
He took his victim to flats in Rochdale where she was plied with vodka and drugs and coerced into sex with gangs of men in return for payment to him.
A decision on the deportation of Khan and Rauf is expected later this year.