Primary school in Wigan to close amid £500k debt fears
- Published
A primary school in Wigan is to close amid fears it could be more than £500,000 in debt in two years.
Abram Bryn Gates Primary School will close on 31 August 2023 "in the best interests of educational provision" in the area, Wigan Council said.
Forecasts warn the school could be £570,000 in the red by 2024.
Council officials claim others schools in the area will be able to accommodate the children, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.
There are no plans to replace the school and the move means the number of schools in the area will be cut from four to three.
A report from the council's cabinet read: "The recommendation to close a school was always a difficult one, however consideration must be given to the impact that declining school budgets and falling numbers of pupils on roll had on all children within an area.
"The council would continue to review places within the area to ensure that there was balanced sufficiency."
The council also said it would try to make sure siblings currently attending Abram Bryn Gates move to the same school.
