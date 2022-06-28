Man charged with murder after body found at Salford home
A man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead at a home in Salford.
Emergency services were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Adelphi Street just before 17:30 BST on Saturday.
David Toulson, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.
James Johnson, 29, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.
