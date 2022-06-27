Boy, 11, seriously injured in Manchester hit-and-run

Debdale Park on Hyde RoadGoogle
The boy was taken to hospital after being struck on Hyde Road in the Debdale Park area on Sunday

An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car that failed to stop.

It happened on Hyde Road in the Debdale Park area of Manchester at about 13:20 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokeswoman said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene and he was taken to hospital.

Anyone with dashcam footage, or any witnesses, are urged to contact police.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics