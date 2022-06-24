Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has bail extended
- Published
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January, will remain on bail following a court hearing.
The 20-year-old forward was arrested after images and videos were posted online and was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
His bail was due to expire in April but was extended after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) applied to the courts.
It was further extended after a hearing on Thursday.
Confirming the bail extension, a GMP spokesman said no further updates would be issued until charges were brought or the player was released facing no further action.
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, the striker - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with Manchester United until further notice.
Nike has ended its sponsorship deal with the footballer and Electronic Arts has removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.