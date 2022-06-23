RSPCA appeal over Manchester cat's washing line death
An animal charity is investigating a "sick act of cruelty" after a cat was found hanged by a washing line.
The cat, called Jack, was discovered in a garden in Northcote Avenue, Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Tuesday.
The RSPCA believe it was a "deliberate act" as the line had been tied from a fence to a branch of a tree and then tied around the cat's neck three times in a knot.
Jack's owner, Tracy McCormick, said it was "horrendous someone would do this".
She took Jack on as a kitten nearly a decade ago after he and his siblings were found in a neglected state.
She said: "It is just horrendous that someone would do this. He was timid and no-one had ever complained about him.
"He was a cat I had taken from a bad situation and he was loved.
"Whoever did this did it deliberately as the line was wrapped around him and tied with three knots. It took all my strength to get it off him."
The RSPCA described it as a "sick act of cruelty".
Inspector Ryan King from the RSPCA believes Jack was probably killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He has viewed CCTV footage from neighbours and is appealing for anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
Mr King said: "This seems a deliberate act as the line had been moved from where it was being used for repair work on a tree.
"You have to wonder why someone would do this and it seems strange they would go into a back garden to do it.
"A neighbour heard the side gate being rattled and found it was unlocked in the morning."