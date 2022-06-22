Motorcyclist dies after M62 Simister Island slip road crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a motorway slip road.
It happened as the Yamaha rider, in his 60s, drove on to the M62 eastbound from the Simister Island junction in Prestwich, Greater Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he crashed near Junction 18 of the M60 and M62 just before 15:00 BST and died later in hospital.
Officers have appealed for information or any dash cam footage.
A police spokeswoman said: "The rider - a man aged in his 60s - was rushed to hospital from the scene.
"He was tragically pronounced dead a short time later."
