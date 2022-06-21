Fresh appeal as Manchester party killer remains at large
The families of two men who were shot dead during a party in Manchester have put out a fresh plea to help find the killer.
Abayomi Ajose, 36 and Cheriff Tall, 21, were both shot in the head by a lone gunman in Moss Side on 21 June 2020.
The killer, who struck at the party during the coronavirus lockdown, remains at large.
Lola Ajose said her husband's death had affected her and their children "in every way".
Mr Tall's father said he could not bear to "share the country with the killer" while he was still free.
Mrs Ajose said: "Every day is a reminder that he is not here anymore and life is never going to be the same without him,"
Mr Ajose, known as Abi or Junior, was at the party, attended by hundreds of people including a DJ, looking after a friend, his family said.
His wife continued: "It has affected us not for the good, especially with the children."
Police believe the killer is from the Birmingham area.
Appealing for any video footage or information, Mrs Ajose said "it would just mean so much" for her family to bring "whoever it is that murdered my husband to justice".
Following his son's death, Mr Tall said his family was "broken up completely" and "two years is too long".
He said the gunman was "dangerous to society", had "no remorse" and could kill again.
"I cannot share this country with this killer while he is still here, somewhere out there," Mr Tall added.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson said there were hundreds of people present at the scene, and added there were people who could have witnessed something.
He added: "We are so close to solving this case and the families have waited too long now, we need to get this person located and in prison as soon as possible."
