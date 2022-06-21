Little Hulton crash: Three held after man killed and another injured

Manchester Road EastGoogle
The crash happened on Manchester Road East in Little Hulton on Sunday evening

Three people have been arrested after a man died and another was left seriously injured in a crash in Salford.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Manchester Road East, Little Hulton, just before 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men and a woman were arrested after the collision. Police have appealed for information or any dashcam footage.

GMP said one man had been released but the other two remained in custody.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics