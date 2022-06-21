Little Hulton crash: Three held after man killed and another injured
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a man died and another was left seriously injured in a crash in Salford.
The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Manchester Road East, Little Hulton, just before 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two men and a woman were arrested after the collision. Police have appealed for information or any dashcam footage.
GMP said one man had been released but the other two remained in custody.
