Old Trafford stabbing: Second boy held after park attack
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested following the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in a park in Greater Manchester.
The victim is being treated in hospital after he was found injured in Seymour Park, Old Trafford at about 17:10 BST on Saturday, police said.
A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault, after a 14-year-old boy was also detained.
Police have been authorised to use stop-and-search powers in Seymour Park and the surrounding area.
Ch Insp Shoheb Chowdhury, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "We absolutely understand the impact events, like that of yesterday, can have on our communities and simply won't tolerate it.
"Members of the public can expect to see extra officers in the area and there is a possibility that they themselves could be stopped and searched. We thank them in advance for their cooperation."