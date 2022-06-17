Bolton special constable guilty of assaulting boy, 7
- Published
A special constable has been convicted of assaulting a seven-year-old boy after he was accidently sprayed with water by children playing outside.
Andrew Parkinson, 55, was returning home when he "took umbrage" and "targeted a child" on 7 May, 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Parkinson, of Bolton, who serves with Greater Manchester Police, told the court he had acted in self-defence.
He was convicted of assault by beating at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
The trial heard the boy had been playing with other children and they had been throwing water at each other.
A small amount of water accidentally landed on Parkinson as he was returning home and he decided to confront the victim, the CPS said.
'Children playing innocently'
He was telling the child off when the boy stumbled over a rock and fell into Parkinson.
Parkinson believed this to be a deliberate headbutt and he responded by taking hold of the child by placing his arm around his neck and torso, the CPS said.
He then lifted him up and carried him to his parents' house, which was witnessed by others including a number of children.
Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, senior crown prosecutor, said Parkinson "took umbrage at young children playing innocently in the street and targeted a child".
The special constable, who has served for 30 years and is currently suspended from the force, will be sentenced on 1 August.