Three-storey mosque planned for Bolton rebuild
- Published
A mosque is to be demolished and rebuilt into a three-storey place of worship.
Plans to knock down the Makkah Mosque in Bolton were approved by the council after a report said the building had become "dilapidated".
It will be replaced by a larger mosque with double the floorspace, a prayer hall mezzanine and a roof garden.
The building, which will also be used as a community facility, will be a "positive landmark", the council said.
The mosque, in Grecian Crescent, has been in use since 1977 and currently provides space for 800 worshippers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Plant rooms'
A design and access report said the building had become "somewhat dilapidated and was struggling to meet the varied functional requirements of the community".
"Great emphasis has been placed on ensuring the design meets the needs of the local community and presents itself as a positive landmark in the area," it added.
The development will be phased to allow continued use of the mosque and to stagger community fundraising efforts.
The plans include funeral services, community hall, a prayer hall space, plant rooms and a roof garden.
The final phase of the project will involve construction of the madrasah education wing and landscaping.