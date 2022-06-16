Harry Styles' teacher 'amazed' by Old Trafford gig tribute
Harry Styles' first teacher has said she felt "very emotional" after he paid tribute to her at a concert in front of 70,000 fans.
The music star stopped his Old Trafford cricket ground gig on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout out.
He thanked all of his "truly wonderful" teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.
Ann Vernon, who has since been trending on Twitter, said: "It meant an awful lot."
She was not at the concert herself, but his Year One teacher Mrs Bailey was, and she was shown on the big screen as fans cheered.
Styles dedicated a song to all of his teachers and thanked them "from the bottom of my heart".
Mrs Vernon, who taught a four-year-old Styles, said Mrs Bailey "rang and told me what had happened and sent me a little clip of it and it was just so touching, so amazing, so lovely".
"As a teacher, you remember all of the children that you've taught, all of them are amazing in their own way," Mrs Vernon told BBC Radio Manchester.
"Harry obviously has gone on to mega, mega things - everybody at Hermitage is just so, so proud of him."
She remembered him as "a delight", adding: "He had a cheeky sparkle in his eye, he was a little bit of a tinker some of the time but he was a character so that's for sure, we all remember him."
Styles also mentioned his Year Two teacher Ms Wilson at the concert.
Mrs Vernon, who is due to retire, said: "It's very emotional, I was very, very touched by it, all of the teachers who he spoke about are.
"It is incredible what he's done and the fact that he did that message for me last night as I retire, it means so, so much so yeah very emotional."
Some of those waiting to see the musician at Old Trafford in Stretford, near Manchester, had travelled from as far afield as the United States and Spain, while others camped out since Monday in the hope of securing a good spot in the crowd.
The 28-year-old star rose to fame on the ITV series X Factor as part of the band One Direction.
He kicked off his latest world tour earlier this month, soon after his third solo album, Harry's House, went straight to number one in the UK in its first week.