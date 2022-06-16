Bolton car park to become flats with houses built on roof
A multi-storey car park is to be converted into 116 flats with town houses built on the roof.
Permission has been granted to create The Link Building in Bolton town centre on the corner of Bow Street and Crown Street.
Plans include a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, 23 ground floor town houses and 18 rooftop ones.
The developers said the converted building, which also includes a gym, will be sympathetic to the town centre.
There are also three retails units and 93 parking spaces planned for the development, which was inspired by a similar one in France, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A design and access report in support of the plans said: "The architects used a traditional Bordeaux housing complex to inspire the layout of the roof extension.
"We have taken a similar approach aiming to imitate a row of town houses with a contemporary appearance."
It added: "We have integrated a glass atrium into the design to try and achieve the same feel and appearance in the central part of the building."
The Splash Academy swimming pool is a sitting tenant that occupies a section of one of the lower levels.
Developer Myko Holdings Ltd said detailed proposals would be formed around this unit so it could be retained.
It added: "The proposal is not in a conservation area however it overlooks Deansgate conservation area, St George's conservation area and Church Gate conservation area.
"Therefore the design must take into consideration the impact a large development can have from a conservation perspective."