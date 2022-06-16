Greater Manchester Police officer offered steroids on WhatsApp
A former Greater Manchester Police officer who offered to supply illegal steroids on WhatsApp has been sentenced to a 12-month community order.
PC Aaron Jones sent a message reading "Did I heard someone say juice?" alongside a photo of the illicit substances, the police watchdog said.
The 36-year-old also offered advice on how to use the steroids and discussed their potential side effects.
Jones was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
The constable admitted two counts of offering to supply a Class C drug in January 2019.
He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours in unpaid work.
The matter came to light as part of evidence gathered for a separate investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Analysis of a mobile phone belonging to Jones uncovered various incriminating WhatsApp messages.
'Held accountable'
In one, he told how he had two different types of steroids and offered advice on using them.
He contacted another person to seek advice about the potential side effects of someone else using the substances.
During interview, Jones confirmed he had a supply of steroids but claimed they were for his personal use.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "Conduct of this nature seriously undermines public confidence in policing and our investigation ensured PC Jones was held accountable for his actions.
"The behaviour we uncovered fell well below the standards expected of a police officer."
A retrospective misconduct hearing for the officer will now be organised by the force.
