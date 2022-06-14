Jakub Szymanski: Man in court accused of murdering boy, 15
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy and the attempted murder of the teenager's mother.
Jakub Szymanski died in hospital after being badly hurt at his home on Bednal Avenue in the Miles Platting area of Manchester on Thursday.
His mother Katarzyna Bastek, 40, was also treated for stab wounds and remains in a stable condition.
Her ex-partner Suleman Altaf, 44, appeared at Manchester Crown Court.
He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.
No pleas were entered as the case was adjourned until 17 August, with Mr Altaf required to remain in custody.
A provisional trial date was set for 12 December.
Paying tribute, the teenager's family previously described him as a "funny and a cheeky boy" who loved supporting Manchester City.