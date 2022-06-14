Government relocates 1,800 civil servant jobs to Manchester
A further 1,800 civil servant jobs will move to a new hub in Manchester, the government has announced.
The new building on First Street will accommodate about 2,500 civil servants including 700 roles which have already relocated from London.
The move is part of a government's Places for Growth programme, which aims to relocate 22,000 civil service roles out of London by 2030.
The Manchester First Street Hub is expected to open in 2025.
It will provide a new home for civil servants currently based in the Piccadilly Gate office.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, said the programme was "delivering high-quality government jobs across the whole country".
He added this would ensure that "Whitehall can take advantage of the wisdom and experience from people all over the United Kingdom".
"This new site will provide a home for civil servants from at least four different government departments, making it one of the largest hubs for cross-government collaboration and operation outside London."
Departments moving roles include the Cabinet Office, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Department for Education and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Piccadilly Gate will be demolished to build a new HS2 station at Piccadilly.