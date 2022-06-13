The Killers crowd surfer, 67, halts concert after hurting head
A 67-year-old man whose crowd-surfing antics halted a concert by The Killers has said he is "feeling fine" despite "a few aches".
Frontman Brandon Flowers leapt off the stage to check on Doug James when he fell and cut his head during Saturday's Old Trafford cricket ground gig.
Mr James, of Sale, Greater Manchester, described the lead singer as "a lovely gentleman" after he rushed to help him.
The band tweeted: "There's no age limit for rock 'n roll."
Mr James, a retired marine and service engineer, said he was shocked at the reaction to his crowd-surfing after he fell near the stage.
He was taken aback when Flowers jumped off stage and ran to him to check on him and gave him a hug.
There’s no age limit for rock ‘n roll! pic.twitter.com/5k5ebjecIk— The Killers (@thekillers) June 12, 2022
Mr James said: "He was concerned about me and asked if I was OK.
"What a lovely gentleman."
Mr James, who was at the gig with his son Barry, then waved to the crowd who were all cheering him as the encounter was shown on the big screen.
When Flowers returned to the stage he explained he had asked Mr James what he was doing.
The crowd erupted when he added: "Do you know what he said? He said 'I'm enjoying myself'".
He told BBC Radio 5 Live it was his first time crowd-surfing and it made him feel "like his childhood is coming back" and it brought him "so much joy".
"I want to do things I've not done. I was just enjoying the moment."
He said he was recovering well from his crowd-surfing exploits and his bump to the head, adding: "I'm feeling fine. I've just got a few aches."