Manchester murder inquiry launched after missing man found dead
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a missing man was found dead.
David Aubert, 59, was assaulted in Manchester city centre on 2 June and taken to hospital, where he later "left on his own accord", police said.
Four days later on 6 June, officers said his family reported him missing.
On Wednesday, he was found dead at a property in Upper Brook Street, Longsight. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Mr Aubert's family said: "Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding around on his bicycle.
"He had a caring nature, with not a mean bone in his body, and was well liked by all who knew him."
They said his death had a "devastating effect on all who knew him and has left his three brothers with the heart-breaking task of learning to live without him".
The incident has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch, who have also reported it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Det Ch Insp David Meeney said: "Our thoughts are with David's family who are understandably devastated and desperately wanting some answers which a number of detectives are currently working on answering.
"The investigation is very much ongoing and we're following up a number of lines of inquiry already including thorough CCTV checks."