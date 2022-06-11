Manchester stabbing: Jakub Szymanski named as 15-year-old victim
A 15-year-old boy who was found stabbed at a house in Manchester and later died in hospital has been named by police.
Jakub Szymanski was found injured by paramedics at an address on Bednal Avenue in Miles Platting on Thursday.
A 44-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on Friday and continues to be questioned on suspicion of murder.
In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, Jakub's family said he was a "funny and a cheeky boy" who loved supporting Manchester City.
It said: "Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.
"He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.
"He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he's our hero."
Jakub's mother, in her 40s, was also found stabbed at the scene on Thursday and taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.
The 44-year-old man, who is in police custody, was arrested in Kent on Friday night and was believed to be known to Jakub and his mother, said police.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "We're still continuing with our investigation and last night's arrest has been a huge step in potentially getting a grieving family the answers they so badly need.
"A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic."
She appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.