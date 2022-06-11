Manchester stabbing: Man arrested after boy, 15, fatally attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a boy was stabbed at a house in Manchester.
The 15-year-old died in hospital after being stabbed alongside his mother, who remains in a stable condition, at their home in the Miles Platting area on Thursday night.
Police said a 44-year-old man, from Manchester, was arrested in Kent on Friday evening.
Detectives believe he was known to the family.
Greater Manchester Police say they were called by paramedics to the house in Bednal Avenue at about 21:30 BST.
The boy and the woman, who is in her 40s, were treated at the scene for stab wounds, before being taken to hospital. The boy died about hour later.
Police are continuing to appeal for information.
