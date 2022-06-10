Man jailed for killing grandad in one-punch attack in Manchester
- Published
A man who killed a grandfather with a single punch in his face in an unprovoked attack has been jailed.
Callum Crosbie, 23, was "looking for a fight" and hit Kevin Wood who had the "misfortune" of passing the Manchester bar on 20 November, a judge said.
Manchester Crown Court heard how Crosbie continued to look for a fight, even as Mr Wood, 60, who had recently recovered from cancer, lay dying.
Crosbie admitted manslaughter and was jailed for seven years.
Judge Anthony Cross QC said Crosbie, of Newcastle, was "determined to be involved in violence" on the evening of the attack.
Crosbie, fuelled by cocaine, alcohol and cannabis, lunged at security staff after they were thrown out of bar in the Printworks in Dantzic Street.
A fight involving Crosbie and co-defendants Alan Foster, 40, and Kevin Docherty, 41, also from Newcastle, ensued in the street as bouncers escorted them away.
The staff then formed a line across the entrance to prevent the group from re-entering.
Celebrating wife's birthday
Crosbie, who tested positive for cocaine at the time, was seen on CCTV kicking and hitting security staff.
Mr Wood and his wife Debbie, from Middleton in Greater Manchester, were walking past at about 20:00 GMT and tried to speak to staff.
The grandfather, who had recently recovered from cancer, had been out celebrating his wife's birthday.
Crosbie, of Colebridge Close, then launched a fatal blow to Mr Wood, who suffered traumatic haemorrhaging to the base of his brain and died an hour later.
Sentencing, Judge Cross said: "This fatal punch was delivered after a protracted period in which the defendant had exhibited violence and had shown considerable signs of aggression.
"It is quite clear that this was a defendant who was determined to be involved in violence. He was looking for a fight."
Foster, of Kyloe Place, who punched a security guard, and Docherty, of Kyloe Villas, who exchanged blows with another, both admitted affray.
They were each jailed for four months.
After the sentencing Mrs Wood said she had "lost the best part of my life, my soulmate" and added she could "see no end to our grief".
"He had a fantastic sense of humour and would have you in stitches laughing," she added.
"These kind of assaults have got to stop," she said.
"I have now got a daughter who has not got a dad, and all of the milestones in her life she would have shared with her dad she will now miss out on.
"He will never be able to watch her down the aisle. It is heart-wrenching."
Det Insp Mark Davis said this case was "a reminder that one simple punch can result in someone getting killed and I would urge everyone to really think twice".
"Kevin is just one of many victims over the years who have sadly died as a result," he added.