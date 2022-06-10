Boy, 14, stabbed to death and mother hurt in Manchester
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been killed and his mother injured after they were both stabbed at a house in Manchester.
The teenager died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds at the home in Bednal Avenue, in the city's Miles Platting area, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
His mother, aged in her 40s, was treated for serious stab wounds and taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made and police said they were searching for a man.
The suspect was described as Asian and wearing dark clothing, aged in his mid 40s, of medium build and medium height.
Greater Manchester Police said officers believe he was known to the victims and the attack is thought to have been a "domestic incident".
He was last seen walking on Sawley Road shortly after the attack took place.
People have been advised not to approach him and to call 999.
A large police cordon has been set up at the scene on Bednal Avenue as the investigation continues.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand described the stabbing as "a ferocious attack".
She added: "We are working at a tremendous pace to find the person that did this and to take them off the streets and into custody where we can continue to piece together what we know.
"Last night's events are nothing short of devastating as a teenage boy has tragically lost his life and a mother is grieving in hospital after also being seriously attacked.
"This is a shocking incident for the people of Manchester to wake up to, but I do wish to stress that our enquiries so far suggest this was a contained and domestic-related incident."