E-fit released in hunt for Oldham acid attacker
- Published
Police searching for an acid attacker who doused a man in a corrosive liquid on his doorstep have issued an e-fit image of the suspect.
The 39-year-old victim had liquid from a bottle thrown at him when he answered his door in Burlington Avenue, Oldham, on 11 May.
He was taken to hospital suffering severe burns to his face.
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who recognises the suspect, who fled towards Manley Road, to come forward.
A second man accompanied the suspect to the house and the force has previously released CCTV images of two men.
The victim also suffered burns to his shoulder and chest but has since been discharged from hospital.
Detectives believe the man was know to the suspect and was deliberately targeted.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.