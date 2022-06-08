Wigan couple give refuge to Ukrainian musician they met on a cruise
A couple who met a Ukrainian musician while holidaying on a cruise ship have offered him refuge in their home and bought him a piano.
Michele and Ron Welsh, from Wigan, met composer Jenya Sujunov in April when he was entertaining those on board.
Mr Sujunov, 37, who started playing the piano aged six, could not return home to Donetsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine because of the war.
The couple want to help him get work with an orchestra.
'My English family'
Mr Welsh told BBC North West Tonight: "The heart-wrenching thing is that he thought he had nowhere to live and nothing to go back to.
"It is the humanitarian aspect that touched us really."
The couple said they invited him into their home on Thursday under the UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme and even bought him a piano at the weekend.
He has a PhD in musical composition and regularly performs on stage.
Mr Sujunov, who has just written a ballad for a musician friend who died in fighting in Ukraine, said of his hosts: "They are fantastic. They are my English family.
"I don't want to exaggerate but that is just what I feel about them."
"I will try and do something with some brilliant orchestras here."
Ms Welsh said: "He is a such a lovely, lovely boy and we don't regret for one moment doing this.
"He needs to be recognised because he is such a talented musician."