D-Day landings: Salford soldier's fate revealed in film
- Published
A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family.
Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
Historian Clement Horvath was inspired to tell Mr Hewitt's story by a "moving" wartime letter his uncle wrote.
One of Mr Hewitt's relatives said the film "means he is not forgotten".
The first Allied troops landed on the shores of northern France to liberate it from Nazi Germany on 6 June 1944.
Self-confessed "history buff" and author Mr Horvath, from France, said his curiosity was sparked by a "simple letter" he came across on eBay.
The letter had been written by Mr Hewitt's uncle, James, who had been serving in North Africa.
The letter to Mr Hewitt's mother and grandmother in Salford said he was "certain Joe was safe" and was a prisoner and not to think the worst, Mr Horvath told BBC North West Tonight.
"I was deeply moved by this soldier's optimistic tone," he added.
"[Joe's uncle] was very hopeful about his nephew surviving so I wanted to know if Joe actually survived the war and what happened to him."
Mr Horvath's intrigue soon turned to sadness, he said, after he discovered Mr Hewitt died in Operation Epsom two days after it started on 26 June 1944.
"Joe had, in fact, been killed in action aged only 24 years old," Mr Horvath said.
"Those letters full of hope became painful to read. Poor James had no idea he was dead."
Mr Horvath said he met Mr Hewitt's family during the making of the documentary.
He also visited Scotland where Mr Hewitt's 10th battalion Highland Light infantry regiment, which is attached to the 15th Scottish division, is based as well as the battleground where the soldier spent his last days and where he was buried.
Martin Lee, whose stepfather was Mr Hewitt's younger brother, said it had been emotional to watch the film.
He said his stepfather "mentioned once that he'd lost a brother in Normandy" but said he "never talked about it again".
Mr Lee said the wartime letter was "very sad" as the family thought Mr Hewitt was alive and a prisoner of war.
"For a year they carried on believing this... to the summer of 1945.
"They even put a notice in the Manchester Evening News on 6 January 1945, on his birthday, saying 'we know you'll come home soon'."
The documentary had "brought his memory alive again", he said.
He added that it celebrated the sacrifice of not just his relative but "all the other unknown Joes who gave their lives" in World War Two.
"Joe isn't forgotten anymore," he said.
"He is not just one of the soldiers that died during D-Day or in the days after D-Day," he added.
"He is a soldier from Salford who did his best and unfortunately died trying to free Caen in France.
"It brings him to life for us all. He is a real person; not just a name on a memorial or a number in an Army pay book."
Till Victory - The Missing Highlander, which was previewed at Memorial de Caen on Monday, is due to be released on 28 June.