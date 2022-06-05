Driver dies crashing into wall in Stockport

The crash happened in Brinksway in the early hours

A man in his 30s has crashed into a wall and died.

The driver, who was in an Audi, was negotiating a bend in Brinksway, Stockport.

His car mounted a pavement and hit the barrier at about 01:35 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene. Officers say his next of kin have been informed and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

