Two GMP officers charged over indecent image of child

PA Media
Greater Manchester Police said two of its officers are accused of exchanging an indecent image of a child

Two serving police constables have been charged with making or distributing an indecent image of a child.

Two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers, aged 26 and 39, are accused of exchanging an indecent image of a child in March 2019, the force said.

GMP said it had suspended both of the men pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and a misconduct hearing.

The officers are due to appear before Tameside Magistrates' Court on 14 July.

