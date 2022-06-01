Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone: Plans for city centre charge only
The government wants charges to remain in the revised Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone (CAZ) scheme but only in the city centre.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had proposed to drop all charges in the bid to limit pollution.
Mr Burnham said he would "continue to argue" to have a "non-charging" scheme.
The environment secretary has written to Mr Burnham telling him to reduce the zone by 95% or more.
High-polluting vehicles should only be charged in the most polluted area in Manchester city centre, George Eustice said.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles, including those powered by electric, and more modern petrol and diesels.
The government has been calling on regional authorities to introduce CAZs since the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, ordered ministers in 2015 to take immediate action to cut air pollution.
The CAZ in Greater Manchester had originally been due to start on 30 May, but it was postponed in February with the government saying it would allow for consultation and a revised plan in July.
Mr Burnham, who has been contacted by the BBC for comment, announced new proposals for a zone free of charges, subject to government approval, earlier this month.
He has tweeted: "We will oppose this and continue to argue for a non-charging CAZ for [Greater Manchester] based on incentives not charges."
Leigh Conservative MP James Grundy said he was "delighted" the government had told the mayor to limit the "congestion tax" to central Manchester.
Mr Grundy said it was "good news" the government is now forcing the Labour politician "to scrap his controversial Greater Manchester-wide CAZ congestion tax scheme".
He said it was a "job-destroying tax on going to work".
Mr Grundy added: "This will come as a huge relief to many small businesses and working families across Greater Manchester, including in my constituency of Leigh, which should never have been included in the zone in the first place."
Greater Manchester must agree a new scheme with the government which achieves air quality compliance within NO2 limits no later than 2026, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.