Plastic storage unit blaze sends black smoke plume across Bury
- Published
A fire has torn through a storage unit containing a large quantity of plastic.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a commercial building on Milltown Street, Radcliffe, Bury, at 21:15 BST on Tuesday.
The fire sent a huge plume of black smoke high into the air, prompting Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) to ask nearby residents to close windows and doors.
There are no reports of injuries, firefighters said.
GMFRS said remaining pockets of fire had now been extinguished.
It added that the building was well alight when firefighters arrived and eight fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews stayed overnight.
"Crews will maintain a presence at the scene... as they damp down any remaining hotspots and ensure the safety of the area," a spokesman said.