Murder arrest in Ipswich over Oldham stab death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in a town centre.
Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Oldham's Union Street at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said a 31-year-old man from Rochdale was arrested in Ipswich.
A spokesman said a second man, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing, had been released.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.