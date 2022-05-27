Trooping the Corgis: Dog sculptures celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The pieces will be decorated by local artists, schools and youth groups

Fifty life-sized corgi sculptures are going on display around a market town to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Called Trooping the Corgis, the project will feature mannequins hand-decorated by artists and children.

They will be displayed in the windows and foyers of shops and businesses in Altrincham from 1-29 June.

The Queen is synonymous with the short-legged pooches and has owned more than 30 of the pets during her reign.

Most of them have been descendants of her first corgi, Susan, who was given to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

Liv Alice's corgi, Wilbs, took six weeks to paint

Organiser Jo Cushing, chief executive of Inch Arts, said: "We talked about maybe having the Queen's head, but we wanted something a bit more fun because obviously you can't do anything like this with the Queen's head, so we thought corgis.

"The idea is after Covid, when everyone was in their homes, it's about getting people together for health and wellbeing and getting together."

Mandy White, a manager at Altrincham Business Improvement District, added: "I think Altrincham's a very creative town with a lot of independent businesses and that shows why we can do a project like this."

The pups will be on display in the windows and foyers of shops and businesses
The organisers thought it would be "fun" to decorate the dog mannequins

Liv Alice, from County Galleries in the town, said she "absolutely loved" painting her corgi Wilbs.

"He's painted with acrylic paint and i took about six weeks, so he's taken time but it's been really worth it," she said.

The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign

