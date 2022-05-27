Rhamero West: Three jailed for student's stab murder
Two men have been jailed for life and a teenager has been detained for murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West was attacked in Old Trafford on 9 September last year after his first day at college.
The teenager, who was a nephew of ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips, died later in hospital.
Marquis Richards, 17, Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were found guilty of his murder after a trial.
Cashin, of Nancy Street, Hulme, was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years and four months, Lawrence, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and seven months and Richards, of Anne Nuttall Road, Hulme, was detained for 17 years and three months.
The court heard Rhamero was driving with his friends in Moss Side when two BMWs sped past them.
While stationary in traffic, 17-year-old Richards, who can now be named as the court lifted a ban on identifying him, approached the car and lunged at Rhamero with a large knife several times.
Prosecutors said that Rhamero "forced the car he was driving in between cars in front of him" to get away.
Surgery in street
Richards then followed with Cashin in the two BMWs.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that a "frightened" Rhamero, who was driving "too fast and in an erratic manner", crashed into another car and a tree, before he and his friends ran away towards the Old Trafford area.
Richards then chased Rhamero and his friends with a large knife but when he seemed to run out of breath, he handed the weapon to Cashin, who "took hold of it like a baton in a relay race", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Rhamero tried to escape by banging on doors for help and hopping through gardens.
He tried to hide in a garden by lying down but Cashin found him, shouting "Got you" before stabbing him several times, the court heard.
Cashin and Richards then escaped in the BMWs, one of which was driven by Lawrence.
Local residents gave Rhamero first aid before paramedics arrived and conducted open heart surgery in the street, the court heard.
He was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
Lawrence remained on the run until January when he was arrested by police in Cheshire.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson, from GMP, said: "These three caused carnage across south Manchester in the lead up to Rhamero's death and it's a miracle that no members of the public were also injured as a result of their reckless driving and acts of violence."
Investigators said they spoke to "hundreds of witnesses" in what prosecutors called a "complex case".
Lisa Connor, from the CPS, said: "We used phone location data, CCTV footage and forensic evidence to pinpoint where each person was at the specific points in time.
"[Those] who have been convicted of his murder pursued him relentlessly and gave him no chance to escape or defend himself."