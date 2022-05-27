Manchester Arena bomb survivor ready for Kilimanjaro challenge
- Published
A man left badly injured after the Manchester Arena bombing has told of his excitement just days ahead of tackling Kilimanjaro.
Martin Hibbert was the closest person to the bomb to survive the blast but was left paralysed from the waist down.
The father, from Chorley in Lancashire, said he wants to show people "what life is like with a spinal cord injury".
Mr Hibbert will use a specially-adapted wheelchair and is raising funds for the Spinal Injury Association.
Speaking days before his feat begins, he said he was "nervous" but ready to "get it done."
He will be joined on the climb by two of the nurses who cared for him.
The trek, which launches next weekend, comes after the city marked five years since the atrocity, on 22 May 2017.
Among events to remember those who died, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially opened a memorial for the victims.
"To be doing this with all these people, it's going to be emotional," he said, adding there would be "lots of tears".
Mr Hibbert hopes his climb will highlight the need for aftercare for spinal injury patients as they leave hospital.
"For six months I had all these beautiful people feeding me, changing me. If I was in pain I could press a button," he said.
"But the day that you leave, that's it. You can't press a button anymore. My wife Gabby became my carer and it was bloody tough."
Mr Hibbert has been preparing for the exhibition for more than two years, including altitude training and preparing for freezing conditions.
He will also be carrying the ashes of his mother Janice, who died in October, on the climb.
He added: "Having my mum with me, nothing will stop me. She was so proud and I know she will be with me in spirit."