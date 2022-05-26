Orrell motorbike crash: Appeal after man dies
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Greater Manchester.
The rider of a blue Yamaha came off his bike in Spring Road, Orrell, near the Heinz factory at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old man died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said. His family have been informed.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward to help establish what happened.
